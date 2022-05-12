Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday negated news items appeared in section of press about power load-shedding in the country. While strongly refuting claims of certain private news channels about 5,600MW shortfall, the ministry’s spokesperson clarified that maximum generation of 22,600MW has been recorded for the last few days with zero load-management till 9;00 am o’clock.

However, load-management of only 500MW was carried out from 10:00 am to 11:00 am due to revision of quota of 21,500MW at 9:00 am, said a clarification issued here. The spokesperson said no load-management was observed again owing to balance in demand and supply at 11:30 am.

However, the power distribution companies were carrying out categories wise load-management in areas of high losses.