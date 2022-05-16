Bilawal says ‘conspiracy’ against Imran was hatched in Bilawal House

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Imran Khan was saying the White House was involved in ‘conspiracy’ against his government but the fact is that the conspiracy against him was hatched in Bilawal House.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday addressed the PPP’s public meeting at Karachi Airport’s old terminal. He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Murtaza Wahab and Sharjeel Memon at the rally.

Bilawal reached Karachi from Islamabad on a special plane after becoming Foreign Minister. PPP’s charged workers in a good number welcomed him, chanting slogans of “Prime Minister Bilawal” and “Jeye Bhutto”.

Bilawal said democracy has prevailed in the country as ‘puppet government of Imran Khan’ has been sent home. He said it was the movement of PPP only that ousted the dictator General Musharraf from power corridors.

“Democracy has won, all four provinces have won. We have sent home the selected, puppet and incompetent prime minister,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said that his jiyalas are “always successful” when they come out for the protection of the Constitution and take on the dictator of the time. He added that his supporters started their movement when Imran Khan came to power.

“We were standing against this undemocratic person since the day one. We looked into his eyes and said you were not elected but selected. We faced injustice but did not sell our principles,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman went on to say that when he began his long march, he asked Khan to dissolve the assembly but he was under the influence of power and did not listen to the then Opposition.

Bilawal said that the then Opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against Khan when his caravan reached Islamabad.

“We used democratic means to send an undemocratic person home,” said Bilawal and added that the PTI chairman’s government was removed as part of the democratic process.

The foreign minister said that Khan’s removal from power was not a foreign conspiracy but the victory of political workers, adding that Khan’s ouster was a victory of the Parliament, the Constitution, and democracy.

“White House did not conspire against you but the Bilawal House did,” said the PPP chairman while referring to his residence.

Bilawal said that members of the current government forgot their political differences and formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He said that the PPP convinced the allied parties not to leave the Parliament and send Khan home via the no-confidence motion.

Bilawal said that the former government stole people’s jobs and instead of ending corruption, it broke all records of corruption.

“Imran wanted every institution to turn into his ‘tiger force’. Imran wanted the establishment to turn into a tiger force and support him,” claimed Bilawal, adding that the PTI chairman caused harm to the country as he was leaving.

“The coward would not even come and stand in the Parliament. Khan attacked the Constitution while running away from the no-confidence motion,” said Bilawal, adding that the PTI chairman is now running a “why was I not saved movement”.

“What kind of a prime minister was he as he ruined the economy during his tenure? He emptied the treasury and left an economic crisis to torture people,” said Bilawal.

The foreign minister also said that the former premier “isolated the country for the sake of his ego” and harmed Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said PPP leadership including Benazir Bhutto, and Asif Zardari did not surrender against the oppression of the previous governments and continued their struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country.

The PPP chairman said they sent the selected Imran Khan Government through a democratic strategy. PPP’s senior leadership also spoke.