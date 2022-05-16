ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Rouble weakens after hitting 5-year high vs euro

Reuters 16 May, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened on Friday after rallying past 63 per dollar in Moscow for the first time since early February 2020 and touching a near five-year high against the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading.

The rouble is the world’s best-performing currency this year, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The exchange rate is mostly being driven by export-focused companies that have to convert their foreign currency revenues, while demand for forex is limited as imports into Russia have waned amid disruptions in logistics and sweeping Western sanctions.

As of 1133 GMT, the rouble had eased 1.4% to 64.17 against the dollar, after earlier touching 62.6250, its strongest mark since early February 2020.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday cited the rouble rally as an example of Russia’s sound performance under sanctions.

Vladimir Putin Euro Russian rouble Exchange rate foreign currency revenues

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble weakens after hitting 5-year high vs euro

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories