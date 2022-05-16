Swiss back ‘Netflix’ law and steer clear of ‘Frontexit’

GENEVA: Swiss voters on Sunday backed making streaming services contribute towards Swiss film-making, and supported funding the expansion of Europe’s Frontex border agency, thereby avoiding another row with Brussels.

Final results showed that 58 percent of voters backed the so-called “Lex Netflix”, while 71 percent backed Switzerland joining the planned ramping up of Frontex, providing more money and staff to protect the continent’s Schengen open-borders zone.

And 60 percent approved a law change that would automatically register individuals as organ donors after death, unless they opt out.

Under the wealthy Alpine nation’s direct democracy system, voters are called to the polls four times a year to decide on specific topics, according to popular demand.

Lex Netflix

The “Lex Netflix” vote approves an amendment to the Film Production Act adopted by parliament last October.

Since 2007, domestic television broadcasters have been obliged to invest four percent of their turnover in Swiss film-making.

The amendment was brought forward to reflect the dramatic shift in how audio-visual content is now consumed, with global streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Blue now making hundreds of millions of dollars in Switzerland each year.

Streaming services will now have to submit to the four-percent rule.

Swiss cinema production pulls in around 105 million Swiss francs ($106 million, 101 million euros) a year, according to the culture ministry — but could now be in line for an additional 18 million francs.

The platforms will also be required to ensure that European-made films or series make up at least 30 percent of the content available in Switzerland, as in the surrounding European Union.

Right-leaning opponents had collected enough signatures to take the change to a referendum.

“By aligning itself with the practices of neighbouring countries, Switzerland is improving its competitiveness on the European market and ensuring equal opportunities on the international scene,” said AROPA, the association of audiovisual production in Switzerland’s French-speaking region.

Frontexit averted

Ties between Brussels and Bern have been strained since May 2021 when non-EU Switzerland suddenly decided to end years of discussion towards a broad cooperation agreement with the bloc.

The clear support for Frontex has avoided aggravating the stand-off.

Under Europe’s expansion plan, Frontex will have a permanent contingent of 10,000 border guards and coast guards.