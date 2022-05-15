ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No friendly country is willing to offer support to current govt: Asad Umar

BR Web Desk 15 May, 2022

Former planning minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Sunday that no friendly country, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE is willing to offer support to the incumbent government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Umar blamed the current government for rising inflation, which he claimed, was the highest in 11 years.

Umar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “clueless” and did not have the courage to make decisions.

He said that former president and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari was enjoying the current situation more than PTI in which PM Shehbaz is completely helpless.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan had tried to reduce inflation by procuring crude oil and wheat from Russia at 30 percent lower rates, but his government was toppled before the deal could be materialised.

“The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan have dipped by more than $6b,” Umar said adding that the no-confidence motion had “hampered” economic progress.

‘Violation’ of IMF pact by PTI govt led to surge in USD rates: Miftah

Umar credited PTI-led government policies for increase in production of major crops last year, saying that due to the policies of Imran Khan government, cotton production increased by 18.6 percent, sugarcane production by 9.6 percent, rice production by 10.7 percent, and maize production by 8.6 percent.

Umar said that the industrial sector never witnessed a growth of up to 7 percent since 2005, however, the current year was the second consecutive year where the country’s industrial growth rate stood at 10 percent.

Similarly, he said, energy production increased by 10 percent during the PTI government’s tenure.

He reminded Finance Minister Miftah Ismail of his criticism when the previous government hiked the petrol prices.

“Miftah [Ismail], you said who could afford Rs137 per litre petrol and that the PDM wouldn’t allow the [PTI] government to increase even a single rupee on petrol.”

“Just remember this statement when you hike the petrol prices,” he added.

Asad Umar economic crisis PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

No friendly country is willing to offer support to current govt: Asad Umar

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to express condolences on Sheikh Khalifa’s passing

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store

World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

Flamboyant Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Govt’s Hajj scheme: ballot today

Miftah hints at modifying Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Jul-Apr exports grow 25.55pc to $26.25bn YoY

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Read more stories