Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 14, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 15, 2022)....
15 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 14, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 15, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 38-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 50-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 48-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 38-22 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 30-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 49-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:09 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments