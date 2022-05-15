ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 14, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 15, 2022)....
Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 14, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 15, 2022).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           38-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           50-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        48-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      38-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)        38-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            34-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        30-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        40-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)        40-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            49-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:09 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:46 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

weather weather report weather today weather alert

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories