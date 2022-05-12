ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open lower as inflation weighs on sentiment

AFP 12 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell again early Thursday, extending a downward period as markets focus on inflation, tightening monetary policy and the war in Ukraine.

Data on wholesale prices showed that price increases eased in April compared with the prior month but still stand 11 percent higher than a year ago.

The report “wasn’t awful relative to expectations,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“The key takeaway from the report is that there was some moderation in the year-over-year changes, but even so, inflation rates for producers remain at intolerably high levels that will pressure profit margins if not passed along to customers.”

US stocks losses deepen as Nasdaq falls more than 3%

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6 percent at 31,648.66.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent to 3,903.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.1 percent to 11,239.06.

Among individual companies, Disney fell 3.8 percent as it reported lower profits but saw increases in subscribers to its Disney + streaming services and to its parks business. Analysts cited cautious commentary from the company about the second half of 2022.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks open lower as inflation weighs on sentiment

Currency crisis: Rupee closes at 191.77 in inter-bank, hits 193 in open market

FIA to withdraw prosecution in Shehbaz, Hamza money laundering cases

President Alvi urges CJP to form commission on 'regime change conspiracy'

KSE-100 records marginal gain in roller-coaster session

If I want, PTI cannot bring even 20 people to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Pre-Series A round: MedznMore raises over $11.5 mn

Taliban stop men and women dining together in western Afghan city

Foreign minister Bilawal to visit US on May 17: FO

India tax authority froze $478 million of Xiaomi funds in February: sources, document

Pakistan, China agree to carry forward traditional friendship: Zhao Lijian

Read more stories