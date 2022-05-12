ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA current session to continue till 20th

Recorder Report 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly decided to continue the current session till May 20. The meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Parliament House ahead of the National Assembly session on Wednesday further decided that apart from taking up Question Hour, calling attention notices, legislation ready to be taken up by the house, issues of public importance would be discussed.

The calendar of the sessions of the Assembly for the ongoing parliamentary year and business of the House for the current session of the National Assembly came under discussion.

Fateha for the soul of the late MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan was also offered. The committee members felicitated Ashraf on assuming the post of Speaker National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Federal Ministers, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, members of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sabir Hussain QaimKhani, and Chaudhry Birjees Tahir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf NA current session Business Advisory Committee

Comments

1000 characters

NA current session to continue till 20th

Zardari rules out ‘immediate’ general election

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

NA urges President to act in ‘non-partisan’ manner

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Ministry refutes news items about load-shedding

FBR asked to help resolve Centre-PRAs disputes

Read more stories