NA current session to continue till 20th

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly decided to continue the current session till May 20. The meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Parliament House ahead of the National Assembly session on Wednesday further decided that apart from taking up Question Hour, calling attention notices, legislation ready to be taken up by the house, issues of public importance would be discussed.

The calendar of the sessions of the Assembly for the ongoing parliamentary year and business of the House for the current session of the National Assembly came under discussion.

Fateha for the soul of the late MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan was also offered. The committee members felicitated Ashraf on assuming the post of Speaker National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Federal Ministers, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, members of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sabir Hussain QaimKhani, and Chaudhry Birjees Tahir.

