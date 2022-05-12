MMBL celebrating ‘10 years of successful banking operations’

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Ltd (MMBL), the largest digital bank in Pakistan, is celebrating 10 years of successful banking operations. With a focus on promoting financial inclusion across the country, MMBL is currently operating with over 100 branches across Pakistan and is serving over 39 million customers including 15 million plus monthly active mobile wallets.

Since its inception in 2012, MMBL has continuously introduced innovative and customized digital financial products to enhance financial inclusion, especially to uplift entrepreneurs, females, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that lack access to financial savings and credit services. MMBL’s underpinning strategy for all its operations remains maximizing outreach with low operational costs, ease of access, and diversification of customer base to cover all marginalized and underserved segments of society.

Sharing his thoughts on the institution’s journey so far, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL, said: “Pakistan’s microfinance industry stands at a critical crossroad in promoting financial inclusion. As a key enabler, MMBL has always been recognized for its tireless efforts in eradicating the barriers that restrict formal access to finance, particularly for the marginalized segments. MMBL’s expansive product portfolio has witnessed a significant growth trajectory since inception and we remain committed to contributing towards another era of further growth and financial empowerment for all”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022