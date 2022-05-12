Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
12 May, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Atlas Insurance Ltd. 31.12.2021 10% Bonus Shares 10.05.2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 31.12.2022 50% Interim
Cash Dividend 11.05.2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals
Limited - (Preference) 31.12.2022 3.7% Interim Cash
Dividend 11.05.2022
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co - (Preference Share) 31.12.2021 6% Interim Cash
Dividend 11.05.2022
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments