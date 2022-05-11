ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal writes to UN on illegal 'delimitation' exercise in IIOJK by India

  • Foreign minister draws attention to ongoing Indian efforts to further marginalise, disempower and divide the Kashmiri population
BR Web Desk 11 May, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday wrote a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the UN's secretary-general regarding India's ploy of reducing the representation of Muslims through the unlawful "delimitation" exercise in the Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Radio Pakistan reported.

In the letter, the foreign minister urged the UN Security Council to remind India that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally-recognised dispute, adding that New Delhi should refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory.

Bilawal called upon India to let the people of IIOJK determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Mushaal rejects India’s Delimitation Commission’s report

The foreign minister also underscored India's gross and widespread human rights violations in the occupied territory and drew particular attention to the ongoing Indian efforts to further marginalize, disempower and divide the beleaguered Kashmiri population.

He said the move is designed to pave way for installing yet another puppet government in the territory that is pliant to the BJP-RSS combine and panders to its "Hindutva" ideology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government broke up IIOJK into two federal territories in 2019 as part of a move to tighten its grip over the region. A commission under his government had finalised 90 assembly constituencies for IIOJK, excluding Ladakh, with 43 seats for Jammu and 47 for Kashmir. Earlier, Jammu had 37 seats and the Kashmir valley 46.

The commission, whose report has been rejected by Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Democratic Party, said it had been difficult to accommodate competing claims from various sides.

In January, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said that elections would be held in IIOJK soon after the delimitation process was completed.

He also promised to reinstate the disputed region's statehood once the “situation became normal”.

UN Security Council IIOJK dispute foreign minister Bilawal Bhatto Zaradri

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal writes to UN on illegal 'delimitation' exercise in IIOJK by India

Another record low: Rupee crosses 190 as currency's ride into oblivion continues

Late buying helps KSE-100, but index still closes 641 points lower

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Problems created by Imran Khan cannot be fixed in few months: Maryam Nawaz

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Read more stories