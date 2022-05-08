Brecorder Logo
Mushaal rejects India’s Delimitation Commission’s report

INP 08 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick made it clear that the final report of Delimitation Commission aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would not be accepted at any cost.

Mushaal, who is wife of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, in a statement said that India wanted to lend ‘legitimacy’ to its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 through such farcical exercise.

The Delimitation Commission has notified the new boundaries, names and number of seats for the puppet constituent assembly of the IIOJK.

She said that under the garb of so-called delimitation, the representation of Muslims in the re-designated constituencies had been reduced to their disadvantage by notorious Narendra Modi government.

She said that the process of disempowerment and disenfranchisement motion continued with full velocity, adding that the report was entirely being contrary to political aspirations, legal ethics, geographic and topographic considerations.

Mushaal revealed that it was an attempt to further disempower, marginalise and divide the people of the occupied territory; however she vowed that brave people of the valley would resist all the nefarious designs of the occupied authorizes.

The chairperson lamented that the UN bodies and the so-called human right organizations remained tight-lipped over the violation of rising human right violations and international laws by the Indian government.

