ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
VW to challenge Rivian, Ford with electric Scout SUV

Reuters 11 May, 2022

HAMBURG/WASHINGTON: Volkswagen plans to expand its electric in vehicle range the United States with a fully electric pick-up and sports utility vehicle under the Scout brand, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The carmaker would invest around 100 million euros ($105.52 million) in the new brand, the people said, potentially seeking external funding through investors or an IPO to expand its production capabilities.

VW’s supervisory board will “decide on the topic” at a meeting later on Wednesday, a VW spokesperson confirmed, and said an update was planned later on Wednesday.

Scout and Travelall vehicles made by International Harvester were forerunners in both function and style of popular SUVs from the Big Three Detroit automakers such as the Ford Bronco and General Motors’ Chevrolet Suburban.

Volkswagen CEO sees tight race with Tesla for e-car crown by 2025

Harvester stopped building the Scout and Traveall in 1980 after the oil price shocks of the mid-1970s as it went through a restructuring.

But the Scout “look” lives on in vehicles such as Ford’s current Bronco and electric vehicle start up Rivian’s R1 pickup and SUV line.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that VW hopes to eventually sell up to 250,000 Scout-branded vehicles annually in the United States and begin production in 2026.

VW first disclosed it was considering using the Scout name late last year. The German automaker’s Traton SE business acquired U.S. truck maker Navistar in 2020, which owns the Scout name.

GM in 2020 said it would resurrect the Hummer name to build EV SUVs and pickup trucks and through March 31 has delivered 100 Hummer EV pickups in the United States.

