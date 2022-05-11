Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

KARACHI: Petrochina on Wednesday offered the lowest bids in reply to a Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) tender seeking two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in June, an industry source said.

Petrochina offered rates of $23.96/mmbtu for a June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmbtu for a June 28-29 delivery.

PLL had sought the two cargoes in a tender advertised late last month.

Pakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June