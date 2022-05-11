ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

  • Rates of $23.96/mmbtu for a June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmbtu for a June 28-29 delivery offered
Reuters 11 May, 2022

KARACHI: Petrochina on Wednesday offered the lowest bids in reply to a Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) tender seeking two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in June, an industry source said.

Petrochina offered rates of $23.96/mmbtu for a June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmbtu for a June 28-29 delivery.

PLL had sought the two cargoes in a tender advertised late last month.

Pakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June

LNG PetroChina LNG export Pakistan LNG Limited PLL LNG price

Comments

1000 characters

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

Another record low: Rupee crosses 190 as currency's ride into oblivion continues

Late buying helps KSE-100, but index still closes 641 points lower

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Read more stories