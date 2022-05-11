ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Indian shares hit two month-low as oil prices rise; U.S. inflation data in focus

Reuters 11 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares on Wednesday fell to their lowest in two months, extending losses for a fourth straight session as oil prices rose, while investors kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plans.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 16,167.10 at the close, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.51% to 54,088.39. The indexes fell as much as 1.5% in the session to their lowest since March 9.

The Nifty’s smallcap index extended losses to an eighth straight session, closing down 2.9%.

Oil rose on Wednesday over supply concerns as the European Union worked on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil and major producers warned they may struggle to fill the gap when demand improves.

Indian shares extend losses for third day

India is the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of oil, and a rise in crude prices tends to push the country’s trade and current account deficit higher.

“Rise in oil prices is one of the reasons (for fall in equities) given India’s vulnerability, but I mostly think it is in anticipation of inflation print that is going to come for U.S. and India,” Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities, said.

India’s retail inflation data for April is due on Thursday and a Reuters poll showed that inflation likely surged to an 18-month high.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv led losses on the Nifty 50, falling between 1% and 2%. Shree Cement was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50, declining 4%.

Technology stocks Infosys and Wipro shed over 1% each and were among top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

Among the few gainers, gas distributors Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas settled between 1% and 6% higher.

India has mandated state-run GAIL to import gas and buy from local fields to meet growing demand, according to a government order.

