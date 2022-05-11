Indian shares extend losses for third day

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by sharp losses in metal and energy stocks, while investors stayed on the edge over rate hike and economic slowdown worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.38% at 16,240.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.19% to 54,364.85.

Nifty’s metal and energy sub-indexes were among the top drags, plunging 5.2% and 4%, respectively.

Coal India, Tata Steel and Oil and Natural Gas Corp were among the worst performers on Nifty 50, falling between 6% and 7%.

The Indian rupee was hovering near record lows at 77.37 against the dollar.

“Global sentiment is negative because of geopolitical uncertainty, rise in rates, so it is like a storm which has come together but investors will have to weather it as market will remain extremely volatile for the next few days,” said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.