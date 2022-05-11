ANL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
ASC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
AVN 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.96%)
GGL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GTECH 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
MLCF 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
PACE 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
PTC 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
TELE 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.47%)
TPL 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.74%)
TREET 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.43%)
TRG 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.99%)
UNITY 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,285 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,231 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 43,121 Decreased By -383.1 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,361 Decreased By -153.2 (-0.93%)
Australian shares dragged by mining, gold firms; US inflation in focus

Reuters 11 May, 2022

Australian shares fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, with mining and gold stocks leading the declines, as caution around US inflation data amid risks of sharp interest-rate hikes and a global recession weighed on equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 0.5% to 7,018.80 by 0035 GMT, after having ended 1% lower on Tuesday.

Markets have been volatile across asset classes as a combination of surging inflation and fears that monetary tightening aimed to tame inflation would slow down global economic growth.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.36% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were up just 0.06%.

Domestic gold stocks dropped 2% and marked a fourth consecutive losing session.

Sector major Newcrest Mining fell 2.4%.

Bullion prices fell overnight as the dollar resumed strengthening and cautious investors shifted focus to the US inflation data due later in the day.

Miners, too, were down for a fourth straight session as they tracked iron ore and base metal prices lower, to slump 1.4%.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto declined 1.2% and 0.2% respectively.

Iron ore prices fell on Tuesday as the demand outlook was pressured by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Australian shares end at three-month low as growth fears sap risk appetite

Energy stocks retreated 0.7% as oil prices slumped, while financials lost 0.5%. Bucking the trend, healthcare stocks rose 1% and were the only gainers on the benchmark.

Agribusiness firm Graincorp Ltd fell 2.6% amid a weak broader market, even as it reported around five-fold jump in first-half profit. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11,256.12.

Australian shares

