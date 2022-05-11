ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, dies at 88

Reuters 11 May, 2022

KYIV: Leonid Kravchuk, a former communist who helped signed the Soviet Union’s death warrant and then served as the first president of independent Ukraine, has died at the age of 88, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“It is sad news and a great loss,” said Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“He was a wise patriot of Ukraine, a truly historical figure in gaining our independence,” he wrote in an online post.

Kravchuk became known as the “wily fox” as he rose through the ranks of Ukraine’s communist party, taking over as head of parliament in what was then a Soviet republic in 1990.

But he quit the party soon after an attempted coup against Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in August 1991. Ukraine’s parliament adopted a declaration of independence the same month.

After being temporarily handed presidential powers, Kravchuk was elected president on Dec. 1, 1991, the same day as Ukrainian voters supported secession from the Soviet Union.

Belarus leader who helped dissolve USSR has died: wife

Days later, he signed the Belovezha accords with Russian leader Boris Yeltsin and Belarusian leader Stanislav Shushkevich which effectively triggered the Soviet Union’s collapse.

“I understood Ukraine could never be really independent if the USSR (Soviet Union) still existed,” Kravchuk said. “I came there knowing Ukrainians’ aspirations to be independent. I was fulfilling their will.”

Yeltsin died in 2007 while Shushkevich died last week.

In 1994, with Ukraine mired in economic crisis and corruption and Kravchuk facing accusations of “plundering” the country, he was defeated at the polls by former missile factory boss Leonid Kuchma. He remained in parliament until 2006.

In 2020, by then a white-haired elder statesman, Kravchuk was appointed to represent Ukraine in efforts to end the conflict that broke out in 2014 between Russian-backed separatists and pro-government forces in eastern Ukraine.

Taking a tough stance against Moscow, he said it was not worth expecting anything from Russia because its objective was “to destroy Ukraine.”

In January 1994, he signed an agreement with U.S. President Bill Clinton and Yeltsin, securing $1 billion in compensation in exchange for Ukraine giving up its post-Soviet nuclear arsenal - the world’s third largest.

As president, he also signed a cooperation accord with the European Union.

Kravchuk was born near Rivne in western Ukraine on Jan. 10, 1934.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Soviet Union Leonid Kravchuk Andriy Yermak

Comments

1000 characters

Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, dies at 88

Rupee depreciates to record low against US dollar

President Alvi calls for judicial commission to probe 'regime change conspiracy'

More than one foreign passport must be handed over: Marriyum

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Oil drops, pressured by economic worries, strong dollar

After Monday's bloodbath, KSE-100 stages minor recovery

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

APTTA likely to get another 6-month extension

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

Read more stories