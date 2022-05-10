ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Gold firms as dollar rally pauses; focus on U.S. inflation reading

Reuters 10 May, 2022

Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar in which it is priced steadied, prompting some investors to buy the metal ahead of U.S. inflation data that could impact the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,862.48 per ounce by 1133 GMT, recovering slightly after falling as much as 1.7% on Monday on the dollar’s rally.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,859.40 per ounce.

The dollar was steady after touching a 20-year high on Monday, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off 3-1/2-year peaks.

“Gold remains a hedge against a (potential) policy mistake and that still continues to attract some buyers at these lower levels,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,867

“From a technical perspective the key $1,850 level has now held on several occasions, so that’s just attracting some short-covering,” Hansen added.

Fears of a possible global economic slowdown amid aggressive policy tightening by major central banks and soaring inflation have soured sentiment in global share markets.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during global political and economic uncertainties, it’s highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Higher yields also tend to boost the dollar, dimming appetite for gold among overseas investors.

Wednesday’s key U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data will be closely watched for any impact it could have on the Fed’s rate-hike plans.

Further downside risks for gold may lie ahead, as a higher inflation number could strengthen the case for an increase in the pace of tightening by the Fed and fuel further dollar gains, Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said in a note.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4% to $977.88 and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,090.16.

