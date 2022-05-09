ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,867

Reuters 09 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,867 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $1,840-$1,856 range.

The metal is riding on a wave C, which consists of three smaller waves. The third wave, the wave c, is expected to travel to $1,839.

The bounce triggered by the support at $1,867 seems to have ended around a resistance at $1,893.

Immediate resistance is at $1,883, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,893-$1,910 range.

On the daily chart, an alternative wave count reveals the progress of a wave c which may travel to $1,818, its 100% projection level.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,908

A rising trendline points at the same target. The long-shadowed shooting star on May 5 confirmed a completion of the bounce around a resistance at $1,908.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

