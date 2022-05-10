ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
AVN 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
FFL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.99%)
GGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.26%)
GTECH 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.88%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.79%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.11%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 75.67 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (3.59%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
YOUW 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,093 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,479 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

  • Directives come a day after Pakistan detected first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 on Monday
BR Web Desk Updated 10 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered on Tuesday the immediate restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a day after Pakistan detected its first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

Th decision was announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter, which also said the PM has sought a report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) over the current Covid-19 situation.

On Monday, the National Institute of Health Pakistan (NIH), which took over from the NCOC on March 31, announced that the country had detected its first case of the new sub-variant in a traveller who had returned from Qatar.

Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

According to the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, this sub-variant is seen in the recent spike in cases in the US.

“The disease severity and hospitalization remain the same as Omicron but data is limited as of now," the ministry said.

Pakistan has reported 31 new Covid-19 cases after 10,869 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The country reported no new deaths, while there are 103 patients critically ill.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC NIH Omicron coronavirus variant Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Power tariffs to rise for now: govt

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Awn Chaudhry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Read more stories