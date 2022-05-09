Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan detected on Monday its first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

This was announced by the National Institute of Health Pakistan (NIH), which took over from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on March 31.

"This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries," the NIH said in a tweet.

The NIH said that besides wearing a mask at crowded places, the best preventive measure is vaccination.

"We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately."

Two Omicron sub-variants driving S. Africa Covid spike: WHO

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Omicron descendent BA.2.12.1 is accounting for a growing share of US cases since early April.

Pakistan has reported 64 new Covid-19 cases after 13,190 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. The country reported no new deaths, while there are 92 patients critically ill.