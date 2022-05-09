ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Pakistan detects first case of new Omicron sub-variant

  • The sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries, says National Institute of Health Pakistan
BR Web Desk 09 May, 2022

Pakistan detected on Monday its first case of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

This was announced by the National Institute of Health Pakistan (NIH), which took over from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on March 31.

"This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries," the NIH said in a tweet.

The NIH said that besides wearing a mask at crowded places, the best preventive measure is vaccination.

"We strongly recommended getting vaccinated and all those due for boosters must get the shots immediately."

Two Omicron sub-variants driving S. Africa Covid spike: WHO

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Omicron descendent BA.2.12.1 is accounting for a growing share of US cases since early April.

Pakistan has reported 64 new Covid-19 cases after 13,190 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. The country reported no new deaths, while there are 92 patients critically ill.

