ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
BOP 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.06%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
TREET 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.15%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.01%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,338 Increased By 15.8 (0.36%)
BR30 15,208 Increased By 152.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 43,605 Increased By 211.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 74.9 (0.45%)
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars hit two-year trough as markets teeter

Reuters 10 May, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars sank to two-year lows on Tuesday as a rout in global equities shook risk assets of all stripes and worries about a slowdown in China hammered commodities.

The Aussie fell another 0.2% to $0.6941, having touched its lowest since July 2020 at $0.6911.

The break of its January trough of $0.6968 was a bearish signal that could see a retreat to a low from June 2020 at $0.6777.

Australia, NZ dollars slide amid China woes, yuan decline

The kiwi lost 0.3% to $0.6311, after hitting a fresh two-year trough of $0.6284.

The next chart supports are around $0.6268 and $0.6230.

“Markets are downwardly revising their outlook for the global economy because of the prospects of aggressive central bank tightening and the energy supply shock brought about by the Ukraine war,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at CBA.

This was causing heightened volatility in markets and weighing on the commodity-heavy Aussie which is often used as a proxy for global growth and the Chinese yuan.

The kiwi has been faring even worse, in part because New Zealand is running a current account deficit while Australia has enjoyed a string of surpluses thanks to still high prices for iron ore, LNG and coal.

“Industrial commodities have surged well ahead of the more modest strength in NZ’s agricultural export prices,” said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche.

“Indeed, the relative terms of trade has never been so much in Australia’s favour.”

The divergence recently saw the Aussie break above NZ$1.1000 to its highest since late 2018, though it has since eased back a bit to NZ$1.0999. “That is only the fourth such break in the past six years, but we don’t see it stopping here,” added Ruskin.

“Fundamental valuations suggest AUD fair value is materially higher.”

Australian domestic data on Tuesday was positive with retail sales rising a real 1.2% in the first quarter, while business conditions boomed in April.

The data supported the case for more rate rises from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), though the meltdown in global markets has seen investors trim their most aggressive wagers.

Futures for August, for instance, now imply a rate of 1.37%, compared to the current 0.35%.

A week ago that contract was implying rates would reach 1.61%.

