Zardari hits out at Imran for ‘attacking’ national institutions

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemning PTI chief Imran Khan’s hate campaign against national institutions has declared it a vicious attempt to avoid accountability.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, he said on Monday that chairman PTI had lost his mental balance after being ousted from power by the people through a constitutional process and an elected parliament so was now attacking national institutions.

Asif Zardari said there was fear of corruption cases and foreign funding case behind Imran Khan’s harassment against national institutions, in which he was trying to make national institutions controversial to avoid punishment.

He said in the lure of power, Imran Niazi was crossing all boundaries and the path he was taking seemed to be a conspiracy against the country. He said that apart from running a trend on social media against national institutions, Imran himself was trying to provoke people’s sentiments by making false conspiratorial statements in meetings which is reprehensible.

The PPP-P President said Imran Khan was harming not only Pakistan but also national institutions by spreading hatred for the sake of power which would not be tolerated. He said that due to those actions of PTI chief, the country had regressed instead of progressing.

He said the campaign Imran had launched to discredit and sow discord in the institutions was dangerous for the security of Pakistan and would benefit the enemy forces. He said Pakistan Army was not only the protector of Pakistan’s borders but its responsibility was also to protect the constitution and democracy. Therefore, trying to drag it into politics and make it controversial was tantamount to toying with the country, he added.

Zardari said that after being ousted from power, Imran was not only conspiring to divide the army but he was also adamant on violating the constitution. He also said chairman PTI, who had ridiculed others for treason, was playing the role of Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq in a failed attempt to jeopardize the security of Pakistan.