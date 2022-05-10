KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 9, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,393.14 High: 44,841.41 Low: 43,235.32 Net Change: 1,447.67 Volume (000): 170,736 Value (000): 7,705,967 Makt Cap (000) 1,725,766,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,572.97 NET CH. (-) 173.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,564.67 NET CH. (-) 314.7 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,717.18 NET CH. (-) 288.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,391.02 NET CH. (-) 133.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,661.24 NET CH. (-) 113.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,318.53 NET CH. (-) 238.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 9-May-2022 ====================================

As on: 9-May-2022

