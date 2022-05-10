Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
10 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 9, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,393.14
High: 44,841.41
Low: 43,235.32
Net Change: 1,447.67
Volume (000): 170,736
Value (000): 7,705,967
Makt Cap (000) 1,725,766,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,572.97
NET CH. (-) 173.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,564.67
NET CH. (-) 314.7
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,717.18
NET CH. (-) 288.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,391.02
NET CH. (-) 133.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,661.24
NET CH. (-) 113.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,318.53
NET CH. (-) 238.97
------------------------------------
As on: 9-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
