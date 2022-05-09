ANL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.58%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
ASL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
AVN 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.7%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.93%)
FFL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.47%)
FNEL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.04%)
GGL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.36%)
GTECH 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.8%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.05%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.41%)
KOSM 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.96%)
MLCF 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.32%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
SNGP 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
TELE 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.01%)
TPL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.9%)
TPLP 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.29%)
TREET 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.44%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.57%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.1%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,401 Decreased By -95.7 (-2.13%)
BR30 15,607 Decreased By -450.5 (-2.81%)
KSE100 44,028 Decreased By -812.5 (-1.81%)
KSE30 16,772 Decreased By -376.7 (-2.2%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as recession risks dent investor appetite

Reuters 09 May, 2022

Australian shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by mining stocks, with investors globally maintaining a cautious stance over rate-hike worries and as tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai fuelled concerns about a possible recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9% at 7,143.50, as of 0030 GMT.

The benchmark ended 2.2% lower on Friday. Chinese authorities reinforced the lockdown in Shanghai they imposed more than a month ago as part of their tough COVID-19 response policy that has hit economic activity.

On the domestic bourse, miners tracked lower iron ore prices and slumped 1.1% to lead the losses in the Australian benchmark index.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group were down between 0.7% and 2.3%.

Financials lost 1.1%, while Westpac Banking Corp was one of the few gainers in the sub-index, rising 2.1%, after the country’s third-largest bank forecast lower expenses in the second half with its cost-reset plan in full swing. The remaining lenders of the “Big Four” banks slipped between 0.3% and 3.2%.

Technology stocks, which slumped 3.1%, were the top-percentage losers in the benchmark, while gold stocks retreated 1.2%.

Australian shares rise on banks, energy boost; Fed meeting in focus

Domestic energy stocks were up 0.6% after crude prices rose last week on supply concerns.

In other news, broadband services provider TPG Telecom Ltd said it will sell its passive mobile tower and rooftop infrastructure assets to Canada’s OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc for A$950 million ($670 million).

It was down 0.5%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 11,542.62.

Shares of Fonterra climbed 1.6% despite the dairy giant’s decision to cut forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk for the 2021/22 season as demand is hit by China’s lockdowns, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and an economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall as recession risks dent investor appetite

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories