Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on banks, energy boost; Fed meeting in focus

Reuters 05 May, 2022

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by banking and energy stocks, with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and its approach to tame sky-high inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,360.20 points by 0019 GMT, after falling 0.4% on Tuesday.

Markets expect the Fed to hike rates later on Wednesday by 0.5 basis points — the biggest since 2000 — just a day after the Australian central bank delivered its first rate increase in over a decade.

Domestic energy stocks jumped 1.6%, as oil prices climbed after drawdowns in U.S crude and fuel stockpiles sparked supply worries.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos added more than 1% each, while Beach Energy gained up to 2.3%.

Financials rose 0.5%, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gaining up to 2% as the bank beat estimates for first-half profit and forecast improved second-half margins.

Commonwealth Bank, Westpac Banking Corp, and National Australia Bank advanced nearly 1% each.

Australian banks also raised their home loan variable interest rates by 0.25% per annum, after the country’s central bank hiked its cash rate to 0.35% and warned of more to come.

Miners were up 0.7%, with heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto up 0.7% and 0.8% respectively.

Australia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome

Firm bullion prices boosted gold stocks by 1%, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining leaping 0.4%.

However, tech stocks fell 0.5%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc slipped 2.3% and was among the top losers on the sub-index. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% at 11,697.97.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on banks, energy boost; Fed meeting in focus

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Govt will not do anything to undermine SBP's independence: Miftah Ismail

Oil climbs on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Global LNG imports up 4.5% on post-COVID demand surge in 2021

Punjab governor continues to speak out against Hamza Shehbaz

Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

Fed lifts rates by half point, biggest jump in 22 years

Man City have to accept madness of football: Guardiola

Worsening global food security needs Ukraine, Russia production, UN chief says

Read more stories