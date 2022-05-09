Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian oil: German PCK Schwedt oil refinery faces run cuts: Shell CEO

Reuters 09 May, 2022

LONDON: Germany’s 233,000 barrel-per-day PCK Schwedt oil refinery is set to reduce runs without Russian barrels, which it currently receives via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of its minority shareholder Shell said on Thursday.

“(No Russian oil purchases) will probably mean that that refinery will be turned down quite significantly because the incoming logistics are constrained and the refinery is not configured for anything else but (Russian) Urals (crude),” Ben van Beurden told a conference call.

He added that while there was some underloading of European refineries other than PCK Schwedt when Shell first stopped buying Russian oil in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, they were now back at full capacity loadings.

Shell Russian oil Ben van Beurden European refineries

Comments

1000 characters

Russian oil: German PCK Schwedt oil refinery faces run cuts: Shell CEO

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories