Russian oil: German PCK Schwedt oil refinery faces run cuts: Shell CEO

LONDON: Germany’s 233,000 barrel-per-day PCK Schwedt oil refinery is set to reduce runs without Russian barrels, which it currently receives via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of its minority shareholder Shell said on Thursday.

“(No Russian oil purchases) will probably mean that that refinery will be turned down quite significantly because the incoming logistics are constrained and the refinery is not configured for anything else but (Russian) Urals (crude),” Ben van Beurden told a conference call.

He added that while there was some underloading of European refineries other than PCK Schwedt when Shell first stopped buying Russian oil in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, they were now back at full capacity loadings.