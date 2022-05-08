LHC to take petition against new delimitations tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court would proceed with a petition challenging new delimitation for local governments in Punjab on May 09. Justice Muzamal Akhtar Shabir would proceed with the petition praying to set aside the Local Government (LG) Rules, 2021. The court had already given time to Election Commission for reply in the petition.

The petitioner contended that the under LG Act 2017 the election commission is authorized for the local governments’ delimitation and frame its rules also. He said the secretary LG in violation of the Act made the village and neighborhood delimitation rules 2021. He said the secretary LG also made the delimitations illegally and ignored the population limits in each constituency. He, therefore, prayed the court to declare the delimitation made by the secretary LG as illegal and without lawful authority.

