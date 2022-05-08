Govt urged to raise taxes on tobacco, sugary drinks

KARACHI: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman said that this year’s budget will be difficult and important for the government.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail are holding important meetings for the forthcoming budget, in which budget related proposals are being discussed. “We urge the government, as a public representative, to seriously consider raising taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks, the two non-essential factors contributing to the rise in disease.”

An increase in taxes on them would not only generate annual revenue of Rs 105 billion to the national exchequer, but would also significantly reduce the health burden and reduce the incidence of diseases. This revenue would help in the completion of development projects. Smoking and sugary drinks making people sick badly specially our young generation. Many researchers said that one of effective ways to prevent this is to increase taxes.

Sanaullah Ghumman appealed to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister that it is the duty of the government to safe the health of the people.

