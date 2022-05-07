Hamza says 'free and fair elections' only solution to current political crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Saturday that "free and fair elections" were the only solution to the existing political crisis in the country, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan "never fulfilled his promise of a 'naya Pakistan' and instead destroyed the old one."

Talking to reporters in Faisalabad, he said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is prepared to face PTI in the political battleground.

Hamza said that during the last four years, PTI did nothing but lie. He went on to say that the coalition government has started the journey to revive the old Pakistan where "the growth rate was 5.8 percent, labourers were paid on time, and essential food items were available".

"We will work with our allies and take steps that will be beneficial for the public," he vowed. "And I believe that in the upcoming period, whenever economic reforms are completed, free and fair elections are the only solution to the crisis in the country.

"I am hopeful that despite all these challenges, God will pave a path and God-willing, we will make this country Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan," he said.

Hamza said that Imran Khan wants to start a "civil war" in the country.

"I have always said that Imran Khan is a man who is wearing a suicide vest to damage the Constitution of Pakistan and trample the law," he said.

"Unlike Imran, we don't believe in the politics of revenge, but we won't forgive Imran for making people wait in queues for sugar, wheat, and medicines. We will reveal how he raided the pockets of the people and make him pay for it," Hamza added.