Punjab governor writes letter to COAS over ‘crisis’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the current constitutional crisis. Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday sent a letter to COAS General Qamar Bajwa to play role in resolving the province’s constitutional crisis.

He stated in his letter that the election of Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister was an unconstitutional move. He wrote that Hamza Shahbaz had been unconstitutionally imposed on the province for being the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He sought the army chief to play his role in restoring the public confidence in the national and provincial governments. The governor also sent copies of his letter to the president and prime minister to the army chief.

Earlier, Governor Cheema declared Punjab as the province held hostage by the illegal and fraud chief minister. The governor said he had apprised the prime minister and the heads of other institutions regarding the situation of the province.

Cheema said in his Twitter message that he had done whatever he could do within his legal and constitutional power. He vowed that he would fight the Sicilian mafia till the last breath.

He said they would soon end the seizure of government resources and offices from the illegal chief minister.

Earlier, it emerged that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had responded to the letter of President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the constitutional crisis in the province over the oath administration of Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

The governor had sought an interpretation of the constitutional points after holding consultations with the legal experts regarding the two contradictory orders of the high court given on April 22 and 27.

However, Hamza Shehbaz had administered the oath by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on LHC order after Punjab Governor Omar Cheema turned down the court’s suggestion and refused to administer the oath.