PM for providing cash credit facilities to PASSCO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for providing cash credit facilities to Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) for the procurement of wheat. According to Prime Minister’s Office, the federal minister for finance called on the prime minister on Friday.

The secretary finance also participated in the meeting. Expressing satisfaction over the current price of sugar in the country, the prime minister said that after three years, the price of sugar in the country has come down which is a relief to the people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed to provide cash credit facilities to PASSCO for procurement of wheat. Earlier, former Punjab Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Cheema called on the prime minister and during the meeting law and order situation in the country was also discussed in detail besides, reforms in the police force.

