PASSCO all set to achieve procurement target by 29th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) is all set to achieve its procurement target set by the federal government at 1.2 million tons for the current season by Friday.

“We have achieved 86 percent of the target assigned to us by the federal government and hoping to complete it in next two to three days. Our organization had bought slightly over 1 million tons till date”, said Zahoor Ahmad Ranjha General Manager (Fields) PASSCO while talking to Business Recorder here on Tuesday.

He said his organization had set up 220 procurement centres in Punjab and 30 procurement centres collectively in Sindh and Balochistan to buying the grains from the farmers on the government announced support price.

To a question, Ranjha said that grain is weak this year because of the heat wave but there will be no issue in storing it for disbursement at the time of the need.

The PASSCO had been set up by the government to facilitate it in its quest to ensure National Food security by maintaining strategic reserves of different food grain commodities such as wheat, paddy, gram, potato, etc.

