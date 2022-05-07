Imran embarks upon anti-govt protest streak

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced in Mianwali jalsa to give a call for ‘Islamabad March’ anytime after May.

Addressing the public gathering Friday he said that he is beginning a Haqeeqi Azad Tehreek (real independence movement) from Mianwali. He said that the Mianwali people have elected him for the first time and he will never forget them. The PTI chairman announced that he would give a call to the nation for the Islamabad march anytime after May 20. He said that the public rally of millions of people could not be stopped by anyone including Rana Sanaullah or Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that it is his promise to the nation that he will never bow down his head before any power. He thanked his political rivals for calling him Niazi. He vowed to continue a ‘jihad’ against the ‘thieves’.

“Yesterday, they (the government) announced to constitute a commission [on threat letter]. The conspiracy was started by the United States (US) and an elected government was toppled by nexus with ‘the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq’.”

He called the current rulers of the country ‘slaves of the US’. He said that Muslim Ummah only bows down their heads before Allah, the Almighty but not before any superpower.

“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would never accept the slavery of the US if he was alive today. The whole nation is firmly standing on one stance that they accept friendship with everyone but they will never accept the slavery of anyone.”

He said Mianwali people should know two reasons for our outrage that our ambassador to the US was asked to remove Imran Khan; otherwise, the country will face consequences.” Imran Khan claimed that the US tabled another demand to bring in Shehbaz Sharif to get pardoned.

“This great nation will never accept the slavery of Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or his son. We will never let these thieves be imposed on us.”

“These thieves lodged an FIR against me and blamed us for the Madinah incident. I am challenging them that more voices will be raised against the thieves and traitors by Pakistanis across the globe.”

He censured the present rulers for a ‘targeted attack’ on Dr Shahbaz Gill on Motorway. He accused Rana Sanaullah of murdering people mostly in police encounters.

“Three ‘stooges’ and their handlers will be held responsible if something happens to any of PTI workers,” he warned

The PTI chairman said that the nation could not be controlled by anyone as it is the era of social media.

He claimed that PTI will bring a massive crowd to the federal capital in the coming days adding that the nation has started preparations for the next phase of the movement. He added that he has never seen such a massive crowd in Mianwali in the last 26 years.

Regarding PTI government’s achievements, the former prime minister said that they significantly reduced the fiscal deficit despite facing a crisis of coronavirus pandemic and saved the economy, nationals and deserving people from the much worse crises.

He elaborated that huge foreign investment was made in Pakistan during the PTI era, whereas, a record net revenue was collected. He challenged his political rivals to provide any evidence if he has bought any property abroad.

The former premier also questioned the judiciary for not taking suo motu action against the ‘turncoats’.