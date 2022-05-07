Karachi Zoo and Safari Park: Wahab directs authorities to ensure better animal welfare

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday directed the management of the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park to arrange training of mahouts and zookeepers to ensure better animal care as per world standards.

The Administrator gave these instructions during a visit to the zoo here.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

At the direction of Administrator Karachi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi contacted the experts of National Zoological Garden Sri Lanka Elephant Orphanage by e-mail and the experts have agreed to come to Karachi and provide training to mahouts and zookeepers.

An application has been sent to the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Karachi for departmental approval in this regard and it is expected that Sri Lankan specialist doctors will be available for training at Karachi Zoo soon.

Explaining the details, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi said that in the said training program, mahouts and staff of zoos of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar would also be invited for training so that they can also be benefited from this training program on animal care.

