Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

  • Motorway Police rules out the possibility of a planned attack
BR Web Desk 05 May, 2022

PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill sustained minor injuries in a car accident on M-2 Motorway on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

A spokesperson of the Motorway Police said that the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

He ruled out the possibility of a planned attack, saying there was no evidence of involvement of another vehicle in the incident.

“Dr Shahbaz Gill received minor injuries in the incident. He will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gill termed this accident an "assassination attempt", saying his car was chased and deliberately hit "under a plot".

“I will continue to stand by [Imran] Khan… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” Gill wrote on Twitter.

"God willing, we will expose everyone," he said.

PTI Punjab's Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema took notice of the accident, demanding an investigation.

"This is terrible. Hope he's safe," she wrote, adding that the police should look into this matter thoroughly.

"This can't be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates," she claimed.

Dr Shahbaz Gill motorway accident

Comments

1000 characters

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

Govt will form commission to probe Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claims: Marriyum

PTI rejects govt's proposed commission to probe 'foreign conspiracy': Fawad

Ex-energy minister wants Pakistan to purchase oil from Russia at cheaper rates

Oil edges up on supply jitters as EU plans Russian oil ban

Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghanistan

Shares march higher after Fed and BoE hikes; dollar regains traction

Musk secures over $7bn funding from investors including Larry Ellison

Top oil producers agree on modest supply boost amid demand concerns

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Read more stories