PTI’s Shahbaz Gill injured in car accident on motorway

PTI leader and former special assistant to the prime minister for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill sustained minor injuries in a car accident on M-2 Motorway on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

A spokesperson of the Motorway Police said that the accident took place near Khanqah Dogran on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

He ruled out the possibility of a planned attack, saying there was no evidence of involvement of another vehicle in the incident.

“Dr Shahbaz Gill received minor injuries in the incident. He will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gill termed this accident an "assassination attempt", saying his car was chased and deliberately hit "under a plot".

“I will continue to stand by [Imran] Khan… I want to tell the nation that they will also attack Khan. They will try to silence us at all costs,” Gill wrote on Twitter.

"God willing, we will expose everyone," he said.

PTI Punjab's Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema took notice of the accident, demanding an investigation.

"This is terrible. Hope he's safe," she wrote, adding that the police should look into this matter thoroughly.

"This can't be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates," she claimed.