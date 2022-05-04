Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel to screen in theatres across Pakistan

Marvel Studios’ latest offering, Ms Marvel, featuring a young Muslim superhero will be released across theatres in Pakistan, announced co-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on Instagram, adding that the first two episodes will debut on June 16.

Chinoy added that it will be released in three parts.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT," Sharmeen penned on Instagram alongside Shehzil Azim's artwork of the show.

"I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for Pakistan! We are bringing Ms Marvel to theaters across the country! Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel to be released in cinemas in Pakistan.

Trailer for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Ms. Marvel finally released

"The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a special announcement to make. Marvel Studios' new original series Ms Marvel will be released exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan, through their licensee HKC Entertainment.

"Disney and Marvel will be especially creating a cinema format version of the six-episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows: Episode 1, 2 will debut on 16th June, Episodes 3, 4 will debut on 30th June and Episodes 5, 6 will debut on 14th July. This decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), into the MCU.

"The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera. Disney and Marvel did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country."

Iman Vellani is playing the role of Ms Marvel. The cast also includes Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Nimra Bucha, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

Marvel’s groundbreaking first-ever Muslim superhero will start streaming on Disney+ on June 8.