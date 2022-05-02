ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Qatar vow to strengthen political, economic ties

  • Premier conveys best wishes to the people of Qatar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr
BR Web Desk 02 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday to greet him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for implementation of leadership’s decisions

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

PM Shehbaz invited the Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The Amir also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Qatar.

Pakistan Qatar Economic ties PM Shehbaz Sharif qatari emir

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, Qatar vow to strengthen political, economic ties

Kuwaiti companies planning $750mn projects in Pakistan: report

UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for implementation of leadership’s decisions

Pakistan’s REER declines to 96.84 in March

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban

Ukraine on agenda as Indian PM Modi heads to Europe

Sri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200mn for fuel

Saudis feel ‘let down’ by US over Houthi security threats, says senior royal

EU targets Apple Pay in latest Big Tech antitrust case

Read more stories