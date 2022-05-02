Pakistan, Qatar vow to strengthen political, economic ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday to greet him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar.

The Amir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

PM Shehbaz invited the Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The Amir also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Qatar.