ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, US FOMC meet

Reuters 02 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday, after Wall Street fell sharply last week, while investors were cautious ahead of a series of public holidays and a meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.53% to 26,704.60 by the midday break, after opening higher. The broader Topix also cut its gains to fall 0.48% to 1,890.50. “The dramatic losses on Wall Street last week dragged down investor sentiment.

Also there is an FOMC meeting during Japan’s three-day holiday which starts tomorrow,“ said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Wall Street slid on Friday to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates.

“Even after the series of public holidays, there will be some important economic data coming from the US That makes it hard for investors to make active bets.” Japanese market will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday for public holidays known as the Golden Week.

Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, heavyweights drop

Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, losing 1.8%, followed by chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which fell 4.67%. Robot maker Fanuc lost 3.07%.

IwaiCosmo’s Arisawa said investors were scooping up stocks that reported positive earnings, which helped limit market decline.

Murata Manufacturing jumped 4.82% and computer maker Fujitsu rose 3.99% after they reported robust earnings and announced share buybacks.

Technology conglomerate Hitachi rose 5.48% after US private equity company KKR agreed to buy the company’s logistics arm in a $5.2-billion deal.

There were 88 advancers on the Nikkei index against 134 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.64 billion, compared to the average of 1.24 billion in the past 30 days.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, US FOMC meet

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories