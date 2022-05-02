ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US yields rise as 10-year on pace for largest monthly gain since ‘09

Reuters 02 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Yields of Treasuries rose slightly on Friday following data that showed monthly inflation surged by the largest amount since 2005 in March, capping the largest gain in benchmark 10-year Treasury yields since December 2009.

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose 2.6 basis points to 2.889%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was up 2.3 basis points at 2.952%.

The benchmark 10-year yield is on track to rise 109 basis points over March and April, the largest gain since March 1994.

Strong consumer spending helped push yields higher and dampen concerns about a US economic slowdown. The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, surged 1.1% last month, well above the 0.7% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, meanwhile, rose 0.9% in March, the largest gain since 2005, after climbing 0.5% in February. The PCE price index jumped 6.6% over the 12 months ending in March, the largest annual gain since 1982.

The muted response on Friday may be a sign that investors have priced in an aggressive rate hiking cycle by the Federal Reserve, said Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist, at Ned Davis Research in Sarasota, Florida.

“It’s going to take a lot more now to maybe get the market to move beyond what we have seen priced in on the long end of the curve,” he said.

The strong economic numbers may lead to a more hawkish response from the Federal Reserve, said Ian Lyngen, head of US Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“The operating assumption in the market at the moment is that the Fed has sufficient flexibility to ratchet up the pace of hiking in response to any further acceleration of inflationary pressures,” he said.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next week.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 17.4 basis points.

Federal Reserve US Treasuries PCE US economic

Comments

1000 characters

US yields rise as 10-year on pace for largest monthly gain since ‘09

‘Load-shedding has been reduced to zero’, claims ministry

Recovery of dues from CPPA-G: Wapda seeks help of Power Division

Tobacco, fertilizer, cement and petroleum products: FBR chief for implementation of track-and-trace system

April CPI inflation surges 13.4pc YoY

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

Joint statement issued: Pakistan, KSA to discuss extending term of $3bn loan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Another case registered against PTI chairman

Indonesian palm oil: Envoy can help ensure resumption of supply?

Russia says could seize assets of ‘hostile’ countries

All Blue Capital in $773m bid for Zymeworks

Read more stories