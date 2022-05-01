ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Suez Canal records record monthly revenue in April

AFP 01 May, 2022

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority announced Sunday an all-time revenue record for April, earning $629 million following a series of toll hikes for vessels transiting the vital waterway.

Connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the canal accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade and is one of Egypt’s main sources of foreign currency revenues.

Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent rise in oil prices, a record number 114.5 million tonnes of cargo moved through the canal in April, a statement said.

This earned state coffers $629 million in transit fees, or 13.6 percent more than April 2021 and the highest monthly figure ever recorded, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie said in a statement.

The SCA has hiked passage tolls for transiting vessels, including fuel tankers, twice this year.

The April earnings come as Egypt’s economy has been hard hit by the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Foreign reserves fell to $37 billion in March, from $40 billion the previous month, according to the central bank.

The Egyptian pound lost 18 percent of its value against the dollar in March, while inflation hit 12.1 percent in March amid soaring food and oil prices due to the Ukraine war.

Under pressure, Egypt is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan.

Since 2016, the IMF has approved three loans totalling $20 billion for Egypt, where a third of the 103-million population live in poverty.

revenue Red Sea Suez Canal Mediterranean

Comments

1000 characters

Suez Canal records record monthly revenue in April

NFC sector in Pakistan hit hard by Covid shock, says IMF

Imran Khan says probe against Farah Khan politically motivated

Case registered against Imran Khan over incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi

Provisional figures: FBR witnesses Rs5bn revenue shortfall in April

Experts see harsh realities ahead for Musk at Twitter

Afghan leader hails 'security' in rare appearance to mark Eid

Immovable properties: Punjab govt to enhance ‘district rates’ from July 1

Ukraine FM asks China to be security guarantor: interview

IS claims bus bombing in Afghan capital

Payment of PDC for March: Ogra sees shortfall of Rs1.87bn

Read more stories