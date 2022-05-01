ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Case registered against Imran Khan over incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi

  • Complainant says the incident was carried out under a planned and thought out scheme
BR Web Desk 01 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is among around 150 people who were booked on Sunday in Faisalabad in a case relating to hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabwi.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of a citizen Muhammad Naeem in Faisalabad, names key PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Qasim Suri, Sahibzada Jahangir, Aneel Musarrat as well as former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

According to the complainant, the incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi was carried out under a "planned and thought out scheme and conspiracy."

PPP condemns incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi

The FIR noted that two separate groups were sent to Saudi Arabia to harass Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's delegation.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday vowed that former prime minister Imran Khan will be arrested in a case relating to hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabwi.

He further said that there was no justification to not register a case against those who violate the sanctity of Roza-i-Rasool (peace be upon him).

"There can be no forgiveness for what these people have done," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif FIR PMLN

