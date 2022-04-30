PPP condemns incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) strongly condemned the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabavi in Medina on Thursday when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation entered the mosque to pay respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Nafisa Shah said that the incidents that took place in Masjid Nabavi and Islamabad are unfortunate.

She said that slogans against cabinet members in Masjid-e-Nabavi is a shameful act. She said in a statement on Friday that the PTI leadership should think that if this culture develops, it will be very dangerous for the country.

She claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is directly behind the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi.

“Videos of Imran Khan’s speeches and Sheikh Rashid’s incitement of workers are on record,” Shah claimed. She said that relevant authorities should take action against former prime minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and other PTI leaders.

