Bilawal performs Umrah

JEDDAH: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday performed Umrah.

The doors of the Kaba were opened for Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

FM Bilawal Bhutto performed Tawaf at Kaba and he also kissed the stone of Hajr-e-Aswad. Saeed Ghani and Sharjeel Inam Memon also performed Umrah with the PPP chairman.

The PPP chairman also performed Nawafil inside the Kaba. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari performed ‘Saee’ between Safa and Marwa and offered special prayers for the security of the country and the nation and for the stability of democracy.