Missile hits Ukraine airport, destroys runway

KYIV: A Russian missile destroyed the runway at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine on Saturday but there were no victims, the regional governor Maxim Marchenko said on his Telegram account.

"Today, the enemy struck with a Bastion coastal defence missile launched from Crimea. Odessa airport runway has been destroyed. Thank God there were no victims," the governor said in a video.

Lavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it