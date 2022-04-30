ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia is part of peace talks with Ukraine, but senior Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak denied that this was the case.

“At present, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis via video-conferencing a draft of a possible treaty,” Lavrov said in comments to China’s official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website on Saturday.

“The talks’ agenda … includes, among other things, the issues of denazification, the recognition of new geopolitical realities, the lifting of sanctions, the status of the Russian language,” Lavrov said, without elaborating.

But Podolyak was dismissive, saying Lavrov had not attended a single negotiating round, and that Ukraine did not need lessons in “denazification” or use of the Russian language from those who had attacked and occupied Ukrainian towns and cities.

Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kyiv arms supply: state media

In remarks cited by the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he said that “the issue of global international sanctions against the Russian Federation is not discussed at all” within the framework of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

“It is for all our partners, together with Ukraine, to decide what decisions should be taken on sanctions, and when.”

Zelenskiy has insisted since the invasion began on Feb. 24 that Western sanctions on Russia need to be strengthened and cannot be part of negotiations.

Kyiv warned on Friday that the talks on ending Russia’s invasion, now in its third month, were in danger of collapse.

There have been no face-to-face peace talks since March 29, and the atmosphere has soured over Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops carried out atrocities as they withdrew from areas near Kyiv. Moscow has denied the claims.

“We are in favour of continuing the negotiations, although they are difficult,” Lavrov said.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to demilitarise its neighbour and rid it of extreme anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Ukraine’s Western allies have frozen around half of Moscow’s state gold and foreign currency reserves and imposed severe restrictions on trade with Russia, hammering its economy and putting it on the brink of sovereign default.

Sergei Lavrov Russian military Russian invasion Mykhailo Podolyak Russian forces Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it

First half of May: Govt decides to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged

NA speaker administers oath to Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab CM

PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Indus Motor Company hikes Toyota car prices, 2nd time in 5 weeks

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

President Alvi visits Chinese embassy, expresses condolences over Karachi blast

Temperatures break monthly records in India, Pakistan also feels the heat

SBP allows Exchange Cos to maintain separate foreign currency account for MTOs

Cambridge exams: 36 Pakistani students get 'Top in the World' awards

Bill Gates, Gen Bajwa discuss polio eradication as second case reported

Read more stories