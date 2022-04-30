ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

India's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws.

The agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

Xiaomi inaugurates smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan

"Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities," the directorate said in a statement.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously told Reuters it was "cooperating with authorities with their ongoing investigation to ensure they have all the requisite information".

The directorate's actions signal widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone maker, whose India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion.

Some other Chinese smartphone markers were also raided at the time.

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Reuters reported on April 12 that Xiaomi's former India head, Manu Kumar Jain, had been summoned for questioning as part of the directorate's investigation.

Jain, who is now a global vice president at Xiaomi based in Dubai, appeared before investigators earlier this month, said a source with direct knowledge of the probe, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

As part of the probe, the Enforcement Directorate also asked the company for details of foreign funding, shareholding and funding patterns, financial statements and information of key executives running the business.

smartphone Xiaomi Xiaomi Corp Chinese smartphone

Comments

1000 characters

India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

PM, Saudi crown prince discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Indus Motor Company hikes Toyota car prices, 2nd time in 5 weeks

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

SBP allows Exchange Cos to maintain separate foreign currency account for MTOs

Cambridge exams: 36 Pakistani students get 'Top in the World' awards

World's first NFT museum in Seattle aims to 'pull back the curtain' on blockchain art

Bill Gates, Gen Bajwa discuss polio eradication as second case reported

Indonesia's palm oil export ban heats up vegetable oil market

Shanghai hits key milestone in COVID battle as China cases fall

Read more stories