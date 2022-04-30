ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian coking coal futures slip

Reuters 30 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese coking coal futures fell for a second straight session on Friday, and were on course to log a second weekly loss after the country temporarily lifted import tariffs for the steelmaking material in an attempt to secure supply.

The most-active coking coal on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, was down 1.8% at 2,775 yuan ($418.00), as of 0330 GMT. They are set to decline 7.5% this week. Coke prices slipped 1.1% to 3,513 yuan a tonne.

The state council on Thursday cut import tariffs for all types of coal to zero from May 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023, as Beijing aims to ensure energy security amid soaring global prices and supply disruption concerns.

“The zero import tariffs will help more coal to come in China, but the impact on imported cost is limited,” analysts with SinoSteel Futures said in a note, adding that Renminbi’s recent depreciation could offset falling import costs from the new policy.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse jumped 2.5% to 855 yuan a tonne, tracking spot 62% iron ore, which gained $1 to $140.5 per tonne on Thursday amid recovering production at mills. Capacity utilisation rates at blast furnaces of 247 steel mills across the country rose to 86.57% this week from 86.35% the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded range-bound, with construction material rebar for October delivery and hot-rolled coils both up 0.3% to 4,843 yuan a tonne and 4,935 yuan a tonne, respectively.

Shanghai stainless steel futures dipped 0.8% to 19,325 yuan per tonne. A Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping on Friday said China would help COVID-affected industries, step up infrastructure construction and support healthy development of property market.

coal Dalian Commodity Exchange steel prices Coking coal

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian coking coal futures slip

PLL seeks Rs150bn for spot cargoes

Reduction in power outage in next 10 days: govt

Govt buys spot LNG cargo for mid-May from Vitol

Fuel stock, load management: CPPA-G, NTDC asked to share data

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Saudi embassy confirms arrests

Rana vows action against hecklers

LHC asks NA Speaker to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect today

Agricultural tractor manufacturers: Third-party auditors to conduct cost audit

Ministries, divisions directed to comply with orders by the court

Turkey acquits Bloomberg journalists over article on lira fall

Read more stories