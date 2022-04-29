ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
ASC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
ASL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.29%)
AVN 81.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.8%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.82%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.92%)
GTECH 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.3%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.82%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.76%)
TELE 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.17%)
TPL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
TPLP 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.01%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.86%)
WAVES 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.95%)
BR30 16,372 Decreased By -390.8 (-2.33%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -283.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 17,315 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thailand rates rise on demand from Middle East

Reuters 29 Apr, 2022

Prices of rice exported from Thailand rose this week on increased demand from Middle Eastern markets, while Indian and Vietnamese rates were unchanged.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $432-$435 per tonnes, up from $410-$414 last week.

“There has been an uptick in demand from markets like Iraq and Iran and also due to improved relations with Saudi Arabia,” a Bangkok-based trader said.

Freighter costs, a major challenge for Thai rice export, has also been sidestepped because Middle Eastern buyers have sent their own freight for rice purchases, traders said.

A weaker Baht against the U.S. dollar also contributed to the rise in rice prices this week, they added.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $361 to $365 per tonne, unchanged from the last week.

Asia Rice: India, Vietnam export rates fall on rising supplies

“Domestic supplies are comfortable as government is distributing a lot of rice to poor people at free of cost or at nominal rate,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice were offered at $415 per tonne on Thursday, unchanged from last week.

However, prices could rise in the coming weeks as supplies were running low with the winter-spring harvest almost over, a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“Traders are hesitant to sign new export contracts, waiting for prices to go up higher,” the trader added.

Preliminary shipping data showed 300,990 tonnes of rice is to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in April, and 40,000 tonnes during the first week of May, with most of the rice heading to the Philippines, Africa and Cuba.

Meanwhile, government in Bangladesh raised the price it will pay to farmers for the current season’s rice to 40 taka ($0.48) a kilogram, up from 36 taka a year ago, food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said.

The government will buy a total of 1.8 million tonnes of summer variety of rice and paddy from local farmers starting from May 7, he added. The move is crucial for the south Asian nation to feed its poor and keep domestic prices stable.

Rice export rice price asia rice Prices of rice

Comments

1000 characters

Thailand rates rise on demand from Middle East

Electricity supply to grid stations suspended after Guddu station catches fire

Power load-shedding situation to improve from May onwards: Dastgir

MoF’s monthly outlook: High inflation could dampen Pakistan's growth prospects

Rupee rebounds, appreciates 0.13% against US dollar

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4bn, says no more sales planned

Hamza Shehbaz moves LHC once again over delay in Punjab CM oath-taking

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia to take action against Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

India seizes documents, data from Amazon, Flipkart sellers in raids

Taliban supreme leader urges world to recognise government

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif

Read more stories